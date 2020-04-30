April 30, 2020

International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama 2020 gets cancelled

Though movement restrictions will start to be lifted, life as we know it will need many more moons to return to ‘normal’. With the cancellation of this summer’s events following one after the other, the latest to be put to one side is the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama, due to have taken place between June 25 and July 25.

A difficult decision to take, the festival organisers, the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, the Cyprus Centre of the International Theatre Institute and the Deputy Ministry of Tourism reviewed all of the parameters and developments inside and outside Cyprus and concluded that it is best to not hold a festival this year. Their decision is based on the uncertainty of the lockdown situation and the need to maintain the welfare of everyone involved in the festival. Right now, it’s best to look ahead to the following year.

“With the hope that this extreme condition,” commented the organisers, “which we all have been experiencing in recent weeks, will soon be over, the organisers of the festival will work together so the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama returns in 2021, so as to meet again all together, artists, contributors and spectators, in the theatres.”



