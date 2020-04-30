April 30, 2020

Police display items believe stolen, call on owners to identify

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A large number of watches, jewellery, electronic devices and other items believed to be stolen have been displayed by Paphos police.

Police have published photos and are asking people who believe they recognise them as their property to contact them on 26-806021.

The items were seized on Tuesday after officers went to a Paphos residence to conduct an investigation under a warrant.

When the occupants of the house, two women, 32 and 23, did not open the door police forced it open.

Upon their entry, one of the two women inside allegedly tried to throw two bags from the balcony but a police officer prevented her from doing so.

During a search of the bags, a large number of watches, jewellery, cameras, mobile phones and other items were found.

Police seized the items and other objects from the house.

The women were remanded for six days on Wednesday.



