April 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Russia

Russian PM diagnosed with coronavirus

By Reuters News Service00
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Speaking at a televised meeting, Mishustin suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov should serve as acting prime minister in his absence. Putin supported his proposal.

Russia has so far recorded 106,498 cases and 1,073 coronavirus-related deaths.



