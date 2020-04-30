April 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish song translated in call for reunification

By Evie Andreou00

Α group of Greek Cypriot musicians and singers have worked together to adapt a Turkish song written by important poet and ashik performer Asik Veysel into Greek to express their desire for the reunification of the island.

The song, Uzun Ince bir Yoldayim (I am on a long road), was translated into Greek by Giorgos Kalogirou who said the lyrics, for him, symbolise Ledra street, which in the past was also known to locals as makridromos/uzun yol (long road).

“Based also on the philosophy of the poem, it was a perfect match,” Kalogirou told the Cyprus Mail.

“We adapted a Turkish song in order to express our desire and dream for the reunification of our people, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots,” he said.

The group, which launched a videoclip this week said that one of the checkoints used by Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots when crossing north or south over the Green Line is on Ledra street.

“We wish that someday there will be no more divided homelands anywhere in the world,” they said.

Ashik Veysel (1894-1973) was one of the most important Turkish folk musicians and troubadours. ‘Uzun Ince bir Yoldayim’ is one of his most famous songs.

 

The video can be found here

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Businesses first to open make large contribution to economy says minister

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Ministers call for help to restore connectivity

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Bases to ease measures in line with Republic

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Guidelines issued for those going back to work

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Ministry of health says who should wear masks

Nick Theodoulou

Bird trapping action in Cyprus disappoints says Birdlife

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign