April 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two remanded for suspected assault against police officers

By Staff Reporter00

A Limassol court on Thursday remanded in custody for two days two people who had been arrested in connection with an assault against police officers on Wednesday.

The two male suspects, aged 21 and 19, were among a group of youngsters spotted playing football in the Ayios Athanasios area. Some among the group reacted angrily when police arrived on the scene to break up the game.

Police have also secured a warrant for a third person, believed to have been the one who hit a female police officer and stole her mobile phone.

Some of the police officers were later treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The suspects are facing charges of assault, causing real bodily harm, theft and violation of the quarantine law.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

HIO to submit proposal for proceeding with second phase of Gesy in June

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Cyprus’ fatality rate at 1.8 per cent as of April 28

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: man suspected of threatening virologist released on bail

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Seven new cases announced on Thursday (Update 2)

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: education ministry to meet parents and unions in coming days

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: TCs announce relaxation of measures, economy hits rock bottom’

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign