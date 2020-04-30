Yianis Christodoulou Foundation distributes snack bags to all health workers in Cyprus hospitals

The distribution of 6,107 thank-you-snack-bags to all health professionals and workers of all 9 public hospitals in Cyprus, was completed today with great success, on the occasion of the labour day celebrations.
We are very proud with the speed of distributing all thank-you-bags in just 3 days to all the public hospitals in Cyprus. We have started on Tuesday 28th of April from Poli Chrysoxous to Paphos General Hospital and then to Limassol General Hospital. On Wednesday 29th we started with Ammohostos Hospital, Larnaca, the Psychiatric Unit and then reaching out to Kyperounda – Troodos Hospital. Our last stop was today, Thursday 30th of April at the General Hospital of Nicosia, as well as at Makarios Hospital.
The initiative was inspired by Mr John Christodoulou, the founder of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, who wishes to express his appreciation to all members of the medical community, who put their personal health, and their families’, at risk in order to overcome these challenging times experienced by all the nations globally.
This sweet gesture was warmly embraced by the medical community, members of which expressed their deepest gratitude towards the YCF and especially towards Mr John Christodoulou and highlighted that this gesture is a constructive way to reward the front-line medical team. Finally, they added that they hope for the future support by Mr John Christodoulou, knowing well his generosity and his altruistic nature.
Mr John Christodoulou, as well as all the members of Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, send their special thanks to LaikoCosmos Trading for their collaboration and professionalism following the safety measures to prepare thousands of bags in a very short time. Additionally, warm thanks are directed to the Nursing Branches of PASYDY Trade Union for their cooperation.
The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation usually supports children and young people in need to reach their full potential, improve their livelihoods, and upgrade the teaching and learning environment through various projects. The Foundation could not have stayed untouched by helping others in these difficult times.
