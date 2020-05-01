May 1, 2020

Coronavirus: Cases found in hospital and police cells

By Andria Kades

Cases of the coronavirus have been found in Limassol’s old hospital and police holding cells, the health ministry announced on Friday.

The cases were included in Thursday’s seven positive Covid-19 cases.

Both premises in Limassol have taken the necessary steps to disinfect the premises and contact tracing already began on the individuals that tested positive.

According to the health ministry, the individuals that tested positive as well as those in their circle have been removed from the premises.



