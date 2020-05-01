May 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Movement forms in Greek updated to reflect easing measures

By Andria Kades00

The forms required for people to move outside have been updated according to the government’s decision to relax the lockdown measures.

Though they still outline eight reasons, the second one for instance includes visiting a store to purchase or supply retail goods and services. The earlier version was limited to ‘essential goods and services’.

Reason number six which initially outlined ‘movement for physical activity or for the needs of a pet, alone or in a group of no more than two persons and in areas adjacent to their homes’ no longer includes the restriction of the area adjacent to their home and includes exercise such as walking, swimming, cycling, tennis and golf.

Number seven concerning movement with the purpose of attending a ceremony e.g. funeral, wedding, christening of first and second degree relatives, not exceeding 10 persons, has also been amended to include individual prayer.

However, at the time of writing, though the Greek version was updated, the English version posted on the government’s website still does not reflect the necessary amendments. The Greek and English versions are posted on https://www.covid19.cy

Most people are expected to send an SMS to 8998 and stating the number for their requested reasons for leaving home.

 

 



