May 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: No sudden lifting of measures, says minister

By Andria Kades00
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Lifting restrictive measures cannot be done abruptly as Cyprus must not risk what has already been achieved, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Friday.

In a post on his Twitter account, he outlined the necessity of ensuring the gradual lifting of the lockdown measures and the responsibility of the public.

“Lifting the restrictions cannot be done abruptly so as not to risk what we have achieved. We invest in the responsibility and understanding of citizens,” Ioannou said.



