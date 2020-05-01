May 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: online concert for Cypriots abroad

By Andria Kades079
Pavlos Michaelides

An online concert will take place on Saturday evening, available for Cypriots abroad to watch.

Set to take place at 7pm Cyprus time, viewers will be able to watch Pavlos Michaelides’ orchestra comprising some of the island’s finest talent perform. The concert will be livestreamed.

According to a foreign ministry announcement, the concert is being organised for over 20,000 Cypriots and permanent residents of Cyprus that are currently abroad. The concert will be open to watch for users of the connect2cy platform including those who have been repatriated.

The concert is the first amongst a series of events that will take place under the project ‘Bridge of Hope’ aimed at those who call Cyprus home but are away from the island.

The ministry thanked all artists involved in this, as well as the Strovolos municipality for allowing the use of the municipal theatre.



