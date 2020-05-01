May 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Pledge to support workers on Labour Day

By Andria Kades08
Labour Minister: Zeta Emilianidou

The government’s aim is to ensure no one gets fired, Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou said on Friday in a statement marking Labour Day on May 1.

“With the support schemes we have announced both for employees and businesses, our aim is that no one gets fired, spreading a blanket of protection over everyone who find themselves in a difficult position today,” she said.

Though Labour Day is marked today in unprecedented conditions, it highlights the need and duty to protect workers and their rights, Emilianidou said.

“We will continue with the support and we will make it.”



