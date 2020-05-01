May 1, 2020

Coronavirus: Schools ‘should reopen’ May18-June 1, says union

By Andria Kades00
All schools have been closed since March 13

Primary school teachers’ union Poed is slated to have a teleconference with the education minister on Monday over reopening all schools, it was announced on Friday.

According to Poed’s announcement, during Thursday’s meeting between unions, parents associations and President Nicos Anastasiades, they were told that all students should be able to return to school between May 18 and June 1, depending on how the pandemic develops over the next two weeks.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou on Thursday confirmed that only students in their final year are slated to go back to school on May 11.

According to Poed, meetings will take place so as to ensure the maximum safety for students and teachers.



