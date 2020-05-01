May 1, 2020

Coronavirus: Seven new cases (Updated)

By Andria Kades

The health ministry announced seven new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 857.

The figures are a result of 2,427 lab tests.

Two cases which tested positive were from people who had returned from abroad, four who decided to undertake the test on their own initiative and one that was found as part of the government’s strategy to test 20,000 front line workers.

There are currently 13 people being treated at the Famagusta general hospital, one of whom is in the increased care unit. One person was also discharged, the health ministry said.

Four patients are intubated, one in the Limassol general hospital ICU and three in Nicosia general hospital ICU. The latter is also treating two patients who are not intubated.

All ICU patients are critical but stable. All hospitals except the reference hospital have five confirmed cases in a separate wing.

No new cases of the coronavirus were found in north, after 862 tests were carried out. The total number of positive cases in the north are 108 while one patient was discharged and two are in hospital for treatment.



