May 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Seventy-three people booked for violating movement ban

By Staff Reporter00
Seventy-three drivers and pedestrians were booked between 6pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday for violating movement restrictions.

The bookings were the result of 4,240 checks islandwide.

In Nicosia 1,171 checks were carried out and 14 people booked, in Limassol 1,101 checks were carried out and 32 booked, in Larnaca 755 checks and 10 people booked, in Paphos 756 checks were made and 13 booked, 184 in Famagusta with three people booked. Out of 84 inspections in Morphou there were no bookings.

Some 518 checks were carried out on properties with three bookings.



Staff Reporter

