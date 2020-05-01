May 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two arrested for police officer attack

By Staff Reporter034

Police on Friday arrested two men, aged 26 and 25, in connection with an attack against officers which took place in Limassol earlier this week.

The incident took place on Wednesday when officers saw a group of people playing football in Ayios Athanasios. When the officers approached the group because they were violating the lockdown measures, the 26-year-old old attacked a female officer and took her phone.

The 25-year-old who was also involved in the attack was also arrested. Police are still looking for other people involved.



Staff Reporter

