May 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

London court throws out part of Duchess Meghan’s privacy claim against newspaper

By Reuters News Service
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie

London’s High Court on Friday threw out part of the privacy claim brought by Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, in her legal action against a tabloid paper for breaching her privacy.

Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles its Mail on Sunday newspaper printed in February last year which included parts of a letter she had sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

At a hearing last week, the paper’s lawyer argued that allegations it had acted dishonestly and had stoked the family rift should be removed from the case along with references to other articles about the royal which Meghan says were false.

The court on Friday agreed to strike out these elements from the claim.



