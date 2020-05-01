May 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man injured in Peyia crash

By Andria Kades023

A 30-year-old man is being treated in a private clinic after he crashed with a vehicle that was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The accident took place at around 7:30pm on Thursday in Peyia, on Agios Georgios Avenue. According to police, a 52-year-old driver entered the wrong lane, cutting off the 30-year-old.

An ambulance took the younger man to Paphos general hospital where doctors determined he had sustained fractures. He has since been transferred to a private clinic.

An alcohol test on the 52-year-old proved negative.



