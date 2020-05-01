May 1, 2020

New project brings together 24 Cypriot artists

By Eleni Philippou012

Though galleries, museums and cultural institutions remain closed, artists are finding way to come together and create. And oh those eyes that were data-saturated (D-S) is an online project initiated by visual artist Leontios Toumpouris and the Cultural Section of the Cyprus High Commission in the UK. D-S creates circumstances of self-curation with a format that facilitates dialogue between 24 Cypriot artists and the sharing of their research, informed by ideas of relevance, presence and process.

Three artists will be posting material related to their current research interests weekly, before inviting the artists who will succeed them, in a chain of participation and exchange. The project will unfold in three parallel directions, revealing various degrees of correlation and correspondence between the participants and their practice. Writer Argyro Nicolaou and artist Marina Kassianidou are invited to respond to the project’s objectives and its process of development.

The project launches on Monday on data-saturated.com with the first three posts by artists Evelyn Anastasiou, Maria Toumazou and Leontios Toumpouris.

The D-S project is supported by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and the Cyprus Visual Artists Association (EI.KA).

 

And oh those eyes that were data-saturated (D-S)

Online project with 24 Cypriot artists. Launching May 4. data-saturated.com

 



