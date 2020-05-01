May 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two men sought for series of Paphos burglaries, thefts

By Andria Kades00

Police said are searching for two men in relation to a series of burglaries and thefts in Paphos.

Hasan Farhat, aged 42 from Syria, is wanted for questioning in connection with ongoing investigations into illegal possession of property.

Two women, aged 32 and 23, are serving a six day remand after Farhat’s house was searched on April 28 and the women were found there with suitcases containing a large number of watches, jewellery, cameras, mobile phones and other items.

Police are also searching for Panayiotis Neocleous, 26, from Paphos in relation to burglaries and thefts which took place between March 28 and April 4 in Paphos.

Anyone with information is urged to call Paphos police at 26 806021 / 26 806065 or at the citizens line 1460 or the closest police station. Alternatively people can use the police app to report a crime.

 



