May 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

What ‘discretion’ is the commission actually left with?

By CM Reader's View00

The reporting of the permanent secretary’s grading and recommendation does not seem entirely consistent with the subsequent two paragraphs. Did both the permanent secretary and the commission consider Michaelides to be ‘excellent’ or was there a difference between them?

I can obviously form no view on who was the best candidate overall but can see that balancing any academic qualifications (though not required by the job specification), length of experience when both meet the requirements of the job specification and various other factors assessed by oral examination is tricky as not all factors are necessarily objective. Some discretion would obviously be necessary.

One wonders what is meant by ‘exercising discretion’ if the public service commission’s judgement can be overturned by a single judge apparently taking the view that someone over-qualified in comparison with the job-specification must get the job because of being over-qualified.

What ‘discretion’ is the commission actually left with? Is this judgment essentially a finding of malpractice by the commission? Would it not be in the public interest for government to refer this to a higher court even if Michaelides doesn’t seek to do so?

How long will it be before any appeal is decided (presumably an article 146 of the constitution matter) and who does the job in the meantime?

BF

Admin court overturns 2017 appointment of PIO chief



