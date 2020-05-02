May 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Art is Going New Places

By Eleni Philippou07

Bit by bit, the art scene is waking up amid the lockdown restrictions and though it will be a while until we find ourselves physically at an exhibition opening, artists are adapting to digital art culture.

A new contemporary art online exhibition, Together/Apart: Going New Places will launch on May 8 and last until the end of June.

“In states of lockdown and social distancing,” said the organisers, “we are forced to adapt to new realities within the confines of our homes. Performance designer Marina Hadjilouca and the Cyprus High Commission in the UK – Cultural Section invite Cypriot artists Hun Adamoglu, Michalis Charalambous, Demetra Kallitsi, Panayiotis Mina, Alexandros Pissourios, Mala Siamtani, and Natalie Yiaxi to respond creatively to the current Covid-19 induced crisis in the online group exhibition.”

Though a few online exhibitions have emerged recently addressing this highly-current issue, Together/Apart: Going New Places won’t only explore aspects of togetherness and alienation but also what public and private spaces are and the new meanings these notions may have acquired through the conditions of lockdown and the social distancing regulations. The seven artists are called to respond creatively through an assemblage of contemporary art mediums and the use of digital technology.

The exhibition (on www.culturalchc.co.uk/togetherapart) is complemented by two satellite events: an online panel discussion with the artists on the ever so current issue of the mobility of the arts, and an online roundtable discussion among academics and art professionals, debating changes to public space and the effects of social distancing on public art. More information about when and how to attend the parallel events will be announced soon on the exhibition site and social media.

 

Together/Apart: Going New Places

Digital art exhibition with a panel discussion and a roundtable discussion. May 8-June 30. www.culturalchc.co.uk/togetherapart Facebook: Cyprus in UK – Culture

 



