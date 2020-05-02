May 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 88 people booked overnight

By Staff Reporter00

Police booked 88 people overnight for violating movement restrictions and for traffic offences out of 4,008 checks islandwide.

Nineteen bookings were made in Nicosia, 25 in Limassol, five in Larnaca, 16 in Paphos, nine in the Famagusta area and one in the Morphou area.

Another 13 people were booked for traffic offences.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: WHO says ‘we gave the world enough time’

Reuters News Service

US repeats call for Cyprus to halt visits of Russian navy vessels

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Seven new cases (Updated)

Andria Kades

Cronoavirus: Maker of trial drug aims for wide distribution -Gilead CEO

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: online concert for Cypriots abroad

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Schools ‘should reopen’ May 18-June 1, says union (Updated)

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign