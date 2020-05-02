May 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: confirmed cases at supermarket butchery and food takeaway

By Staff Reporter0906
The health ministry said on Saturday confirmed cases of coronavirus had been detected at the butchery of the Sklavenitis supermarket in Larnaca and also at the Avo restaurant off Ledra Street in old Nicosia.

The management of the supermarket was informed on Friday by the epidemiological surveillance unit and actions were taken to remove the person who was found positive for the virus while tracking of the person’s contacts began.

The shop was disinfected, and permission was given for it to reopen on Saturday.

The same was done at the Avo restaurant and takeaway but the business was still closed on Saturday, the ministry said.



Staff Reporter

