Coronavirus: guidelines for return to work and school – reminder

Photo: CNA

Authorities on Saturday issued a reminder of the instructions to be followed in view of the return to work on Monday with the first phase of the lifting of restrictions, and also for schools that will accept final-year students back to class.

The guidelines have been drawn up for working sectors under phase 1 and 2:

 

Guide

Link

1

General instructions for dealing with coronavirus issues in workplaces

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg1.pdf

2

General guidelines for businesses excluding the healthcare sector

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg2.pdf

3

Guidlines for office businesses

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg3.pdf

4

Precautions for food business managers

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg6.pdf

5

Take away / delivery measures

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg9.pdf

6

Precautionary measures for markets

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg8.pdf

7

Instructions for small retail shops

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg4.pdf

8

Occupational safety and health at plants and factories

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg5.pdf

9

Instructions for schools

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg10.pdf



