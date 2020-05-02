May 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: man refused boarding on repatriation flight to Romania after showing symptoms

By Gina Agapiou0748

Larnaca airport had to disinfect certain areas on Saturday after man showed symptoms of coronavirus who went there to board a flight to Romania.

The 47-year-old man was refused boarding by the airline operating a repatriation flight to Bucharest, at 11am.

He was subsequently examined by a health professional at the airport after he showed symptoms similar to Covid-19. The man felt weak and had a cough.

An ambulance took him to Larnaca general hospital for further testing.

According to media reports, the charted flight departed at 12pm, carrying 149 passengers stranded on the island during the pandemic.



Related posts

Coronavirus: seven new cases announced on Saturday (Updated)

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: behave or else… report violations, authorities say as lockdown eases from Monday (Updated)

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Paphos hotel throws farewell concert for quarantined students

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: guidelines for return to work and school – reminder

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Sunday shop opening back on May 10

Gina Agapiou

Remand for fifth suspect arrested in connection with Paphos burglaries (Updated)

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign