May 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos hotel throws farewell concert for quarantined students

By Peter Michael00
Photo: CNA

A hotel in Paphos held a small concert for students leaving their 14-day quarantine, Yeroskipou Mayor Michalis Pavlides said on Saturday.

The students were given the farewell concert, after completing the quarantine at a hotel belonging to the Aliathon group.

He said: “Together with the management of Aliathon & Resort, we organised a unique event to entertain those who are in quarantine.”

Commenting to CNA, the head of the Paphos hoteliers association, and owner of the hotel, Themis Philippides said they were trying to keep the people in the quarantine hotels happy.

He said they take care of their hygiene, health, food, and their entertainment.

The concert, Philippides added, was held in the hotel garden, and people watched from the verandas of their rooms.

He thanked officials for their efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.



