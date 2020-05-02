May 2, 2020

Coronavirus: seven new cases announced on Saturday (Updated)

Another seven people tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, the health ministry said, bringing the total number of cases to 864.

The ministry said, two cases came from contact tracing, four were found from tests conducted at state hospital laboratories, and one was a repatriated individual.

Among the 20,000 tests conducted on private sector and public sector workers, no cases arose from the 415 processed on Saturday.

Also, no cases were found among the 230 tests processed in 2,000 tested conducted on food and beverage shop workers.

In total 1,731 tests were processed on Saturday.

As of 3pm, 13 people were being treated at the Famagusta General, the reference hospital.

Two were in the advanced care unit of the hospital, while the rest were in regular units.

The condition of all the patients is considered stable, the doctors from the hospital reported.

One person was expected to be released from the hospital later in the day if the test results for the virus return negative.

Another five patients are intubated.  One is at Limassol General’s intensive care and the other four are in Nicosia General’s unit.

One more patient is in Nicosia General’s intensive care but is not on ventilators.  The clinical status of all the patients in intensive care is critical but stable.

Five more patients are being treated for the virus in other hospitals on the island.



