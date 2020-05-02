May 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Sunday shop opening back on May 10

By Gina Agapiou00
Photo: CNA

The Cyprus association of retail trade enterprises announced on Saturday that all shops allowed to operate during the pandemic will re-open on Sundays starting next week.

According to the association’s announcement citing the latest decree from the health ministry, retail shops will continue their operation seven days a week from May 10.

“Based on the last decree issued by the minister of health, the right to reopen the retail stores on Sundays comes into force on Sunday, May 10, 2020,” it said.

Shops such as bakeries, supermarkets, butcheries and fish markets have remained closed on Sundays since March 31, after a previous decree issued by the health minister.

The minister’s decision, implemented to reduce citizens’ movements during the pandemic, was criticised since more people were crowding in those places during the rest of the week, risking the lack of proper social distancing and being infected with the virus.



Related posts

Fifth suspect arrested in connection with Paphos burglaries

Gina Agapiou

Two men detained, suspected of trying to abduct children

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: confirmed cases at supermarket butchery and food takeaway

Staff Reporter

TUS Airways says it has not ceased operations

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: 88 people booked overnight

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: WHO says ‘we gave the world enough time’

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign