May 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: travel agents don’t see any point opening on Monday

By Jean Christou043
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Although they are allowed to open from Monday with other sectors, the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents (Acta) said on Saturday its members had decided to remaind closed for the time being.

In an announcement, Acta said the “tourism sector and all its related companies will remain in complete suspension”.

“When the date of reopening of airports, ports and hotel units is announced, the members of Acta will reopen,” it added.

Tourism related sectors are not slated to come under review for easing of restrictions until the third phase of easing the lockdown measures from June 9 to July 13. This phase talks of reopening malls, airports and airline on a gradual basis. It also includes servicing cruise shops, opening interior areas of restaurants, hotels, organised beaches and open air cinemas and theatres.

 



