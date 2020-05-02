May 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Fifth suspect arrested in connection with Paphos burglaries

By Gina Agapiou00

Paphos police arrested a fifth suspect late on Friday in connection with burglaries in five different shops in the district last month.

Officers arrested the 27-year-old wanted man after a high-speed chase during which they fired four warning shots.

The thefts took place between March 28 and April 16 while the restrictive measures against the spreading of the new coronavirus were implemented.

For the same case, four other Paphos residents aged 19, 31, 22 and 21 were also arrested in the previous days.

They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary and theft, and possession of burglary tools.



