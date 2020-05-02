May 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Nicosia man arrested in connection with possessing child porn

By Gina Agapiou049

Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Saturday in connection with the possession of 20 videos containing child pornography.

The cybercrime office and the digital forensics lab searched the house of the suspect in Nicosia around 10am on Saturday.

During the search they said they found two computers, a tablet, two mobile phones, a hard drive and one USB.

Officers arrested the man after they found 20 files with child pornography on his hard drive, police said. The suspect is facing charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.



