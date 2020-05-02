May 2, 2020

TUS Airways says it has ceased operations

By Staff Reporter00
TUS Airways is based in Larnaca

TUS Airways had denied reports that it has ceased operations.

The airline said in a statement that “contrary to some erroneous media reports”, it had not ceased operations.

“It has simply suspended operations pending the end of the COVID-19 emergency similar to many other airlines,” the airline said.

As TUS is currently not permitted to operate its aircraft due to government COVID restrictions, management cannot confirm a timeline for recommence operations until it is clear when flight restrictions will be lifted and Cyprus will re-open for tourism, it added.



Staff Reporter

