Citroën Ami wins disruptor award in Top Gear electric awards

Just weeks after its unveiling in Paris at the end of February, the all-new Citroën Ami – 100 per cent electric has been named winner of ‘The Disruptor Award’ in the BBC Top Gear magazine Electric Awards 2020.
Citroën says the Ami is inspired by the desire to make urban mobility accessible and easy for everyone – no driving licence is required (depending on the country) – with car-sharing via Free2Move or rental options costing from €19.99 per month.
Ami represents an innovative take on the future of urban mobility, which clearly impressed the Top Gear magazine judges.
This is the very first award for Ami anywhere in the world. Following on from the AMI ONE Concept, which was first shown at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019, the production-ready Ami is a compact and affordable response to evolving mobility needs in cities and urban centres.
The 100 per cent zero emissions mobility ‘object’ features a 5.5kWh battery, with a range of up to 43 miles, which can be fully charged in just three hours from a standard domestic electric socket.
With a top speed of 28mph, Ami – 100 per cent electric is unique in that it can be driven by anyone from 16 years of age – 14 years of age in France – and without a driving licence in some European countries, “helping a younger generation to easily access electric mobility in urban areas”.
The BBC Top Gear magazine judges were also impressed with “stylish design and modern looks”. With space for two inside, Ami can be customised with six colour accessory packs – and features asymmetric doors. It is 2.41m long, 1.39m wide and 1.52m high, and comes with an agile turning circle, which makes it ideal for the tightest city streets and parking spaces.
With a focus on the growing demand for e-commerce, Ami can be purchased online and delivered direct to the customer’s front door. With a purchase price from €6,000, Ami is also available on a short-term loan basis through car sharing schemes such as Free2Move, or longer-term rental options.
Arnaud Belloni, Citroën’s Global Marketing & Communications Director, said: “Ami continues a long tradition of Citroën vehicles that have disrupted the market and introduced a whole new way of thinking – so to win the BBC Top Gear magazine Disruptor Award is great testament to the work we do to innovate, and bringing customers new and exciting mobility solutions.
“With Ami, we make urban mobility more affordable and accessible, with no licence requirements.
“With this 100 per cent electric, compact and protective solution we will appeal to a whole new generation of electric vehicle buyers.”