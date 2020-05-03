May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: A little longer and we will make it says Anastasiades

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
President Nicos Anastasiades

We are all responsible to protect ourselves, our loved ones, our friends, our colleagues and our compatriots with our behaviour, President Nicos Anastasiades said in a message on social media on Sunday ahead of the gradual easing on Monday of restrictive measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Tomorrow we are taking the first slow steps of coming out of our shelters. This creates an additional responsibility. We must all protect with our behaviour ourselves, our loved us, our friends, our colleagues, our compatriots,” Anastasiades wrote on Facebook.

“We must strictly adhere to the personal hygiene protocols and the health and safety rules in our workplaces and the places we visit,” he added.

“A little longer. With prudence, consistency and patience we will make it,” Anastasiades concluded.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

