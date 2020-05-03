May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Akel calls for clarity for vulnerable groups

By Andria Kades00

Akel said on Sunday people belonging to vulnerable groups were getting mixed information as to when they should return to work and called on the government to clarify the situation.

According to an announcement, the party said some members of the public that belonged to vulnerable groups were told to go back to work normally while others were told they should go before a medical council and others have been told to take their leave.

The government should clarify what rules apply so people are not exposed to any danger and so there are no negative consequences in the attempt to gradually return to normalcy.

 



