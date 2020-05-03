May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cases found in Polis supermarket and Nicosia hospital

By Katy Turner00
Nicosia general hospital

Coronavirus cases confirmed on Saturday included cases at the Papantoniou supermarket in Polis and the Nicosia general hospital, the ministry of health announced on Sunday.

The supermarket in Polis Chrysochous remained closed on Sunday according to the decree that no shops are allowed to operate on Sunday.

The management of the supermarket were informed by the ministry’s epidemiological team about the case and they then isolated the person concerned and those he had had close contact with. The site was disinfected and permission was given for it to open as usual on Monday.

The same procedures were taken in Nicosia general hospital.

Both cases were found as part of ongoing testing on all those who work in health care and shops selling food and drink items.



