May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Russia

Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by record daily amount

By Reuters News Service00
A man rides a bicycle along empty Red Square

Russia on Sunday recorded its highest daily rise in confirmed coronavirus cases with 10,633 new cases, bringing the overall number of cases to 134,686, according to the authorities’ official website.

The mortality rate has slowed in recent days however, and remains much lower, in relative terms, than many other countries.

The nationwide death toll rose to 1,280 after 58 people died in the last 24 hours, Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre said.



