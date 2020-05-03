Coronavirus: Eight new cases recorded on Sunday (updated)

Eight new cases of coronavirus were recorded on Sunday, the ministry of health said.

This brings the total in the Republic to 872.

Three of the new cases were found through contact tracing, two were people who came from abroad and two cases which were found after testing through private initiative. One case was confirmed through the general hospitals’ microbiological laboratories.

Of the planned 20,000 tests of people whose work brings them in contact with the public until 4pm on Sunday afternoon a total of 19,035 had been carried out.

Currently, 12 people are being treated at the Famagusta reference hospital, of which two are in the increased care unit. Their condition has been described as stable.

One person has also been discharged, the health ministry said.

Five patients are intubated, one in Limassol general hospital ICU and four in Nicosia general hospital ICU. The latter is also treating one more confirmed case.

All patients in ICU are critical but stable, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile a number of patients are being treated in the island’s hospitals with coronavirus-like symptoms.

In Larnaca, 17 people were being examined for coronavirus. Three are in the ICU, one is intubated.

The Tersefanou Rehabilitation Centre is host to 72 people who are waiting for their second negative test.

In Paphos, four patients are currently being investigated for COVID-19. They are three men and one woman, aged between 53 and 83 years old.

In Famagusta General Hospital, designated as the Covid-19 reference hospital of Cyprus, 13 patients are being treated for coronavirus.

Two are being treated at the Increased Care Unit and all patients’ condition has been described as stable.





