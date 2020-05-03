May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: From Monday buses back up to 50% of passengers

By Katy Turner00

From Monday all means of public transport will be able to operate with 50 per cent of seats taken, the ministry of transport announced on Sunday.

The announcement said the ban on public transport on Sundays remains in force.

Regarding taxis, the ministry said only two paying passengers are allowed, while those equipped to carry more than four passengers normally can take a maximum of three.

Drivers of both buses and taxis must take measures to protect their own health and safety, wearing masks and gloves. Drivers must also be able to respond in case a passenger displays symptoms of Covid-19.



