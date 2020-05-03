May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Government announces allowance for the unemployed

By Andria Kades029

The government on Sunday announced a special allowance of €360 for people who are unemployed as part of measures to tackle repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The one-off allowance is for people who were registered as unemployed in March and had their benefits end in February, March or April.

Those who currently receive unemployment benefits, sick leave, maternity or paternity leave or pension, are not eligible.

According to an announcement of the labour ministry, the decision was published in the government gazette on Saturday.

The application is available at www.coronavirus.mlsi.gov.cy



Related posts

Coronavirus: Oelmek raises concerns over reopening of schools

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Laughter the best medicine say groups behind Zoom events

Katy Turner

Schools struggled to implement distance learning

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Coronavirus: Union says measures discriminate against civil servants

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Pulmonologist at Paphos hospital ‘worried’ about lifting measures

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: From Monday buses back up to 50% of passengers

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign