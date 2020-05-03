May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Laughter the best medicine say groups behind Zoom events

By Katy Turner00

On the occasion of World Laughter Day marked around the world on the first Sunday of May, two Cyprus groups have announced they will host jokes and anecdotes each evening on Zoom.

The groups Mediterranean – Protection and Health and The Garden of Solution will host an event each night until May 9 between 6.45 and 7.30pm.

The code to gain entry to the event will be on the Laugh Against Coronavirus Facebook page. Taking part is free.

“The coronavirus pandemic also brought a pandemic of anxiety. One of the ways to deal with stress is to accept the crisis from another, more pleasant side – that of humor and laughter,” a statement by Mediterranean said.

“Given the adverse conditions that society has been plagued by with the coronavirus infection, the internet is the only way to spread laughter as a message of optimism and joy against the loneliness of quarantine.”



Related posts

Schools struggled to implement distance learning

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Coronavirus: Union says measures discriminate against civil servants

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Pulmonologist at Paphos hospital ‘worried’ about lifting measures

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: From Monday buses back up to 50% of passengers

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Over 100 people booked over Saturday night for breaking movement ban

Katy Turner

Arrest after Limassol kiosk robbed at knife point

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign