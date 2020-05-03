May 3, 2020

Coronavirus: Mechanism is ready to monitor relaxation says minister

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou

A total of 100 people have been trained to begin inspections starting Monday as the first phase of easing restrictions comes into force, Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou said on Sunday.

In statements to the Cyprus News Agency on Sunday, the minister said the mechanism surrounding inspections on businesses set to re-open is ready. As of Monday, the construction sector, retailers (except those in malls), the civil service and dental centres are set to open. Sports in open spaces will also be permitted.

“About 100 government workers have been trained whose sole responsibility will be to carry out the inspections and ensure full compliance with the measures,” Emilianidou said. Police and other authorities will also be involved with inspections which will be carried out daily, she added.

The measures are aimed at ensuring the health and safety of employees and the general public, she added.

“Everyone must adhere to the health, safety and hygiene measures. It is very important so we can deal with this situation,” Emilianidou said.

“We are at a difficult time with the spread of the coronavirus so we are intensifying our efforts and controls with a single goal, to restrict people to their homes because we want to ensure public order and health,” police chief Kypros Michaelides said.

He added that he wished there was not the need for the police to be operating so many patrols so that is could concentrate on fighting serious and organised crime.

“Unfortunately, the situation is such that we have to give most weight at this time to the effort not to spread the coronavirus,” he added.

He too confirmed that officials from various ministries would be helping the police as of Monday to ensure workplaces and beaches were meeting requirements. Municipal traffic policemen will also be helping the effort.

The chief of police is due to meet on Monday with the justice minister and the President.



