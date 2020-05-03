May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Over 100 people booked over Saturday night for breaking movement ban

By Katy Turner00

A total of 107 drivers and pedestrians were booked by the police over Saturday night for breaking the movement ban, from a total of 3,524 checks.

Between 6pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday, in Nicosia 1,245 checks were carried out leading to 28 people being booked. In Limassol these figures were 611 checks and 39 booking; in Larnaca 478 checks and seven bookings; in Paphos 430 checks and 10 bookings; in Famagusta 302 checks with 17 bookings and in Morphou 139 checks with three people being booked.

The traffic police also checked 144 people, making one booking while officers of Mmad checked 175 people and booked two of them.

Over the same time period 408 premises were checked and one establishment was booked; a supermarket in Paphos where two members of staff were not wearing masks and gloves.

In Nicosia 17 establishments were checked, in Limassol 11, in Larnaca 133, in Paphos 84, in Famagusta 67 and in Morphou 96.



