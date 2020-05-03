May 3, 2020

Coronavirus: Pet grooming services will not open on Monday

By Katy Turner00

Grooming parlours for cats and dogs will not open on Monday, The Animal Party said in a statement.

According to moves to relax the lockdown, 25,000 businesses are expected to reopen on Monday including shops.

The Animal Party said it had received a lot of calls from the public about the operation of pet grooming services, and had got confirmation from the relevant ministry that these places will not open on Monday.

The party said that if the second phase of relaxation measures goes ahead as planned then pet grooming services will reopen on May 21, the same day as hairdressers and barbers.

 



