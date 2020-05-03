May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Pulmonologist at Paphos hospital ‘worried’ about lifting measures

By Katy Turner00

Worries about the relaxing of measures against the spread of coronavirus were expressed on Sunday by the director of the pulmonary clinic at Paphos general hospital, who has himself recovered from the virus.

“Even if only a few behave irresponsibly, the game is lost again,” Dr Adonis Eleftheriou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), who said he would have preferred to see measures lifted only once we hit zero new cases.

“The very low immunity of the general population of the country combined with the fact that the virus is in the community cause me great concern,” he said, adding that as a citizen with a social conscience, he realises the serious problems in the economy and especially in the households of the workers and the small and medium enterprises due to the measures and the prolonged stagnation.Now, he said, everyone “literally takes the fate of the country into his own hands”.

He called on people not to waste the sacrifice that has been made so far and to be cautious especially during the first weeks of relaxations.

Eleftheriou himself caught the virus after treating two patients who were suffering from it.

Until the patients’ results were released, Eleftheriou examined them each day without wearing the relevant protective gear.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: From Monday buses back up to 50% of passengers

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Over 100 people booked over Saturday night for breaking movement ban

Katy Turner

Limassol kiosk robbed at knife point

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Pet grooming services will not open on Monday

Katy Turner

Drugs suspect arrested, after crashing into two police cars

Katy Turner

Returning to work sparks fear, caution and also optimism

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign