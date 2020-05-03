May 3, 2020

Coronavirus: Union says measures discriminate against civil servants

Government measures regarding civil servants returning to work are unconstitutional and give more benefits to those in the private sector, a union claimed on Sunday, saying it would file a report to the ombudswoman and the commissioner for children’s rights on Monday.

In a statement, union Isotita (Equality) said it was unfair that only working parents of those in the private sector were entitled to special leave when they were unable to work from home.

Additionally, it is unconstitutional that working parents in the government sector must use their leave when they are unable to work from home, the union said.

“These regulations are unfair and unconstitutional because they offer rights to one category of employees and hold them back from another that are also taxpayers.”

This is done without an apparent reason, the union said.

It also outlined that it was against the law to require people take their leave.

Calling on its members to not use up their leave, it said the government had to find a way to resolve the issue without infringing on its workers’ rights.

Isotita claimed it would file a report on the matter to the ombudswoman and commissioner for children’s rights on Monday.



