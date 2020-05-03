May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Drugs suspect arrested, after crashing into two police cars

By Katy Turner00

Police have arrested a 26-yar-old man after finding 400g of cannabis and 110g of cannabis resin in his possession.

He was arrested during a routine operation by the drug squad Ykan on Saturday night in Larnaca.

After receiving a tip off officers stopped his car at around 7pm a the Kalo Chorio roundabout and under circumstances still being investigated this resulted in his car hitting two stationary police vehicles, slightly injuring one officer.

In the footwell in the front passenger seat police found 15 packs of cannabis in addition to 110g of resin in a plastic bag.

Forty three ampules of 1ml each of anabolic steroids were also found on the man.



