May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire in Yeri brought under control

By Katy Turner00

A fire that broke out in Yeri on Sunday lunchtime has been brought under control, the agriculture ministry said.

The forest fire broke out at 1.55 in the afternoon, putting the National Park of Athalassa in danger.

It was brought under control half an hour later after it has burned some private land.

The fire was brought under control by five forest firemen and one person from the forestry department, two fire engines and three firemen.

Police are investigating what started the fire.

 



