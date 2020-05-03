May 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Four remanded in connection to gang-based threats

By Andria Kades00

Four people were remanded for one day on Sunday by Famagusta district court in connection with charges relating to being involved in a criminal gang and threatening someone else.

At around 11pm on Friday, a 40-year-old man reported to Famagusta police that six people had come to his house, threatening him and asking him to give them money they claimed he owed them.

The 40-year-old refused and insisted to police he does not owe anyone any money. According to his report, the six people threatened his life.

Once police began investigations, they arrested four people aged 28, 29, 32 and 40, after a witness statement. The two youngest and the eldest were among the six that had gone to the house, while the 32-year-old appears to be implicated in the case, police said.

Famagusta police continues investigations.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Ministry of health underlines measures to be taken as people go back to work

Andria Kades

Fire in Yeri brought under control

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Mechanism is ready to monitor relaxation says minister

Andria Kades

Busy bees are welcome garden visitors

Gardening with Patricia Jordan

Coronavirus: Cases found in Polis supermarket and Nicosia hospital

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Three remanded for being in Paphos without permission

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign