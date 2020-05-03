May 3, 2020

Information sought on woman missing since January

By Katy Turner

Police have repeated a call for information regarding a woman from the Philippines who has been missing from her Limassol home since January.

Gallardo Merilyn Vega, 43, was last seen on January 15.

She is described as being 1.6m tall, chubby with long black hair.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call Limassol CID on 25 805515, their nearest police station or the citizens line on 1460.



